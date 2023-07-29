NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.30. 411,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,930. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

