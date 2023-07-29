NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

MSI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 898,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,315. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.34.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

