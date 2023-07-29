NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 711 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

