NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 747.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.40. The stock had a trading volume of 339,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,829. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.56 and its 200 day moving average is $448.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

