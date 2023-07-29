NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.85

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 11986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$186.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.29.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($1.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

