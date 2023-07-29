Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 409 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $99.75. 179,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,993. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

