Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE TMO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,332. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
