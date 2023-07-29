Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

