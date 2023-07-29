Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. 469,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

