Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 6,231,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

