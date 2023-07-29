Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.88. 1,001,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average is $252.83. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.