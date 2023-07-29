Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 3,094 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. 1,714,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.