Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. 5,559,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

