NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

