Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

