Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.38.
Nextracker Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NXT opened at $42.73 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56.
Insider Transactions at Nextracker
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 116.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $29,912,000.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
