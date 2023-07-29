Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Nextracker Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $42.73. 2,255,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,639. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $20,073,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

