News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.60

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.85. News shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 784,165 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in News by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in News by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in News by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

