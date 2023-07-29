News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.60

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.85. News shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 784,165 shares traded.
News Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of News
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than News
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.