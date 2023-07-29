NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NEU opened at $448.76 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $451.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

