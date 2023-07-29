NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
NewMarket Price Performance
Shares of NEU opened at $448.76 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $451.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
