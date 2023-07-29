Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,457,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,310. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

