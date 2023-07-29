Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NWL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 10,953,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

