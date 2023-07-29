NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 444,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,384. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

