NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Critical Survey

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Asset Entities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -4.48% -5.12% -3.55% Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NetSol Technologies and Asset Entities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Asset Entities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.45 -$850,000.00 ($0.21) -10.76 Asset Entities $340,000.00 46.20 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Asset Entities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

Asset Entities beats NetSol Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital comprising Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Asset Entities

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc. is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.