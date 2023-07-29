NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,968 shares of company stock worth $222,947. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

