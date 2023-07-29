Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Neometals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RDRUY traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.36. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Neometals has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.