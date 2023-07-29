Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 1,314,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,367. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,680,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Neogen

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

