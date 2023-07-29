Neblio Price Hits $0.0346 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $718,385.48 and $75,982.95 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,733,575 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

