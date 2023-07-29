nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 828.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,645 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of nCino worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,047,000 after purchasing an additional 540,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Insider Activity

nCino Stock Performance

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

