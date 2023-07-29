Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $21.45. Nayax shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1,319 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.