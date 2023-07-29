Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 871,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,904. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

