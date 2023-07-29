NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.15) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,125,012.46). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,458.71). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,125,012.46). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group Company Profile

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 360 ($4.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.10) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.75 ($4.22).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

