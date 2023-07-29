National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.46 million. National Vision also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 359,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 2,819.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 51,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $770,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

