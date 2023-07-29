Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Director Sells $59,398.92 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 126.6% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 283,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,297 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 38.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

