Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Trading Up 6.6%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.58 and last traded at $229.28. Approximately 104,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 145,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average is $208.85.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,349,823 in the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

