Morgan Stanley Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €26.60

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.56) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

JRONY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

