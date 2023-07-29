Morgan Stanley Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €26.60

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.56) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.4 %
JRONY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
