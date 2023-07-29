Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 186.5% in July

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CAF opened at $13.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 524,982 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

