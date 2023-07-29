Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $160.36 million and $1.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,816,486 coins and its circulating supply is 692,043,369 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

