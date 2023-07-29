Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Moog Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. Moog has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

