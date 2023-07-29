Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $353.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.00 and its 200 day moving average is $316.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 285,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

