Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lifted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 3,069,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,023. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

