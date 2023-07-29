Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.84. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 28,305 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
