Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.55. The company had a trading volume of 540,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.