Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MNSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 25th

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNSKY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$270.00.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Featured Stories

