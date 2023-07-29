Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77.00 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.45 or 0.00556505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $77.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00314414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00820863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00063198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,311,510 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.