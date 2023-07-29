Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.46. The stock had a trading volume of 690,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,250. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

