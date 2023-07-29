Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Molina Healthcare worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $301.46. The company had a trading volume of 690,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

