Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Decreased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. 1,974,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $136.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

