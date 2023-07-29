Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

