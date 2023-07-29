Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.