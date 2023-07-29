Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -235.41. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,754,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.